Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 62.60 ($0.82). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 50,064 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of £87.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

