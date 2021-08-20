Gems (GEM) Hits Market Cap of $352,064.61

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Gems has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $352,064.61 and $1,745.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.