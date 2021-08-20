Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.94 Million

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $102.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.44 million and the highest is $111.35 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $54.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $329.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $340.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.43 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $357.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,000 shares of company stock worth $20,846,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $3,522,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK opened at $16.84 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

