Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $8.47 on Friday, hitting $400.32. 589,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.