General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 14,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,856. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

