Genesis Shards Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.