Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.73

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 3299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

