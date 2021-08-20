Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,949. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
