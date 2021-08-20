Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Genpact worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

