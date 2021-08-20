Gentarium Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Gentarium has a total market cap of $82,588.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00138436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00149984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,815.82 or 0.99900710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00923463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00702193 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,633,893 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.