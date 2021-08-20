Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. Genuine Parts also posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $102,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $123.82. 436,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

