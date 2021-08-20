Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report $100,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $391.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Geron by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Geron by 6,572.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Geron by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

