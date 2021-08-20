GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

