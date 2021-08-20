GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.88. GH Research shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 101 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,849,000.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

