GHOSTPRISM Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $21.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.