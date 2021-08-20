Giant (GIC) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Giant has a total market cap of $25,810.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022211 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 7,664,858 coins and its circulating supply is 7,514,858 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

