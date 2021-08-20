Giant (GIC) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Giant has a market cap of $24,274.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Giant has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024077 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 7,491,972 coins and its circulating supply is 7,341,972 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

