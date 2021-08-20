Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.46.

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.58. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

