Gifto Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.30 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $41.83 million and $10.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.59 or 0.00843218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00049508 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

