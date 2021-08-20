Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

