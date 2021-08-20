Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375,880 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 12.10% of Glaukos worth $475,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

