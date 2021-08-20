GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.93. 74,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $57,942,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

