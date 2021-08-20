Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 7.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 19,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,262,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,006,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

