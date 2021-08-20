Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 8,035 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.