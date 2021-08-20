Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 10th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 4.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $43,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $163.06. 3,803,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,788. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

