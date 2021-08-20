Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Trading Up 0.3%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $15,824,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $7,814,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.