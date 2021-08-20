Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.97. 113,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 382,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

