Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares during the period.

PAVE opened at $26.54 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03.

