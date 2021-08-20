Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.20. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 39,162 shares traded.
GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Globalstar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.