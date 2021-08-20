Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.20. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 39,162 shares traded.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Globalstar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

