GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $25.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.05. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $207.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

