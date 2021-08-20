GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $25.40 on Friday, reaching $222.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 168. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $207.85 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

