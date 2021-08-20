GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

