GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones Buys 24,210 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 227,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -12.37. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 110.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.