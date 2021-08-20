Gold Fields Limited Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
Gold Fields has raised its dividend by 103.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:GFI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 7,067,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
