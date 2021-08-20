Gold Fields Limited Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend by 103.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 7,067,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.