good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.96. good natured Products shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 234,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$200.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

