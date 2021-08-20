GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $292.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.40 million and the highest is $295.05 million. GoPro posted sales of $280.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $126,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,138.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,600 shares of company stock worth $4,825,176. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $71,542,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 260.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $23,432,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $21,689,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

