GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GoPro stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $126,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,138.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 447,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,176 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

