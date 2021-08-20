GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
GoPro stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82.
Several research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
