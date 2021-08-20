Govi (GOVI) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00006572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $927,118.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Govi has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

