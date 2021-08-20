GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.45 on Friday. GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

