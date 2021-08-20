Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 1,120,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,003. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.