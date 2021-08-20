Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 297,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 160,936.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $439,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 494,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

