Graft Price Up 42.4% Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $260,404.10 and approximately $36,604.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00572316 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

