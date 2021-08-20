GrafTech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,658 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average daily volume of 1,032 call options.
Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 584,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.