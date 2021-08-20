GrafTech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,658 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the average daily volume of 1,032 call options.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 584,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

