Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €24.60 ($28.94). Grammer shares last traded at €24.60 ($28.94), with a volume of 646 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

