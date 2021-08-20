Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.25. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 69.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,916. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

