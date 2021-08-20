Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.34% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GECC remained flat at $$3.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,251. Great Elm Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

