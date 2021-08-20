Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.72. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $297.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

