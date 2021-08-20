Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $156,944.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.00846852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049041 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.