Grin Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Grin has a market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.86 or 0.06687302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.29 or 0.01399610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00372504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00139905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.68 or 0.00575038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00350883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00316282 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,559,800 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

