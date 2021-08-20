Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $160.68 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.